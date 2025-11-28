PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Udupi after participating in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana at Sri Krishna Matha. He inaugurated key temple projects and hailed the Jan Sangh's early model of good governance in the city from 1968.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Karnataka's Udupi after addressing the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at the Sri Krishna Matha.

During his visit to Udupi, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

PM Hails Jan Sangh's Governance Model

During his address at the event, PM Modi hailed Bharatiya Janata Party's predecessor, Jan Sangh's good governance model in Udupi after reciting shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita along with one lakh devotees at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana event at Sri Krishna Matha here. PM Modi recited the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, during the event.

Recalls VS Acharya's Work in Udupi

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled the work of VS Acharya in Udupi. "Coming to Udupi is very special for me. Udupi has been the karmabhoomi of the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janta Party's model of good governance. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected VS Acharya of the Jana Sangh to the Udupi Municipal Corporation. With this, Udupi laid the foundation of a new governance model. The cleanliness drive we are witnessing today was adopted by Udupi five decades ago. Udupi began to develop a model of water supply and drainage system in 70s," he said.

'World Witnessed India's Divinity'

PM Modi added that the world witnessed India's "divinity" as one lakh people recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita. "The world has witnessed India's divinity as one lakh people together recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita... When one lakh people recited the shlokas and divine words echo in one place, the energy released gives new strength to our minds and bodies. This energy is the power behind spirituality and social unity," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing a connection between Udupi and Dwarka in Gujarat, PM Modi hailed the founder of the Math, Sri Madhvacharya. (ANI)