Religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri celebrated Independence Day at Bageshwar Dham, hoisting the national flag. He called on Gen Z to lead the nation, emphasized non-negotiable patriotism, and warned of severe consequences for anti-nationals.

Celebrating India's 80th Independence Day, religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri hoisted the national flag at the Vedic Gurukulam within Bageshwar Dham on Saturday.

A Call for Patriotism

Addressing the gathering of students and devotees, Shastri called on the younger generation to spearhead the nation's future, emphasised firm patriotism and stated that loyalties to the country remain non-negotiable. Issuing a stern warning against elements threatening national integrity, Shastri emphasised absolute allegiance to the motherland. "Individuals working against the nation will face severe consequences," Shastri told ANI.

He further bridged religious faith with civic duty, stating that true spiritual devotion inherently translates into patriotism. "The people who are Rambhakts are also good Rashtrabhakts," he said.

Tribute to Armed Forces

Shastri also paid tribute to the Armed Forces. "The country's flag flies high not due to wind, but due to the breaths of the country's soldiers," he said.

Praise for Gen Z

Shastri expressed immense pride in the youth, identifying the younger generation as the primary driver of India's ongoing transformation. "I'm so proud to see Gen Z taking charge. Our country's future and building blocks are Gen Zs. I greet them all," he added.

Nationwide Celebrations

The event at Vedic Gurukulam was part of nationwide 80th Independence Day celebrations spanning government institutions, educational centres, and religious organisations. The ceremony featured traditional flag hoisting alongside tributes to freedom fighters and current armed forces.

Shastri paid respects to President Droupadi Murmu and referenced the national celebrations at the Red Fort, highlighting the singing of Vande Mataram as a unifying pulse for the country.

Shastri extended Independence Day greetings to Indians across the country and said the occasion should remind citizens of their responsibility towards the nation. "I greet all the Indians a happy Independence Day," he said. (ANI)