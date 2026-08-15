Chief Ministers across states like Gujarat, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh hoisted the Tricolour to mark India's 80th Independence Day. The celebrations followed the national ceremony at the Red Fort, where PM Modi addressed the nation.

Chief Ministers and senior leaders across several states hoisted the Tricolour at official Independence Day ceremonies on Saturday as the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day.

CMs Lead Celebrations Across States

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hoisted the national flag in Amreli as part of the state's Independence Day celebrations. The ceremony marked the occasion with the unfurling of the Tricolour and reaffirmed the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

In Vadodara, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also hoisted the Tricolour during an Independence Day ceremony.

In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the national flag at Government College in Hansi. The ceremony was held as part of the state's celebrations marking 80 years of India's independence.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hoisted the Tricolour at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. The flag-hoisting ceremony formed part of the state's main Independence Day programme.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoisted the Tricolour in Bhubaneswar, joining citizens and officials across the state in commemorating the country's Independence Day.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the National Flag at the Veterinary College in Guwahati. The ceremony marked the state's participation in the nationwide celebrations.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across states as the country marked the 80th anniversary of Independence, with government institutions, schools, colleges, security forces and citizens participating in programmes centred on patriotism, national unity and the contributions of freedom fighters.

PM Modi's Address and National Themes

The celebrations across the country followed the national ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour and addressed the nation.

The Prime Minister's Independence Day address focused on India's development journey and the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, with emphasis on self-reliance, youth, technology, infrastructure, reforms and national security.

This year's celebrations also carry special significance as India marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The National Song was rendered at the Red Fort ceremony as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Across the states, the flag-hoisting ceremonies served as a reminder of the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and the country's continuing journey towards development and progress.

From Gujarat and Haryana to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam, the participation of state leaders in the celebrations reflected the nationwide spirit of Independence Day, with the Tricolour flying at official venues and public institutions across the country.

The celebrations also highlighted the role of citizens and young people in carrying forward the values associated with India's freedom struggle and contributing towards the country's future development. (ANI)