    'Doctor at heart, always': PM Modi hails MoS Finance who attended health emergency mid-flight

    Dr Karad helped stabilise the passenger who collapsed after complaining of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue.

    PM Modi hails MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad who attended health emergency mid-flight
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 9:34 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for his cabinet colleague and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad who assisted a passenger onboard a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight. The incident happened on November 15 when Dr Karad was travelling to Mumbai. A passenger travelling onboard developed some health complaints. The minister immediately attended to the patient. 

    According to Finance Ministry officials, the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue. Dr Karad immediately reached out and helped stabilise the passenger after the latter collapsed.

    Dr Karad's gesture of attending to the passenger while ignoring ministerial protocols was hailed by Prime Minister Modi who took to Twitter to post that even though he was a minister of state, the former was always a doctor at heart. The Prime Minister's remark came in response to the post by IndiGo which expressed its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards the MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop. The airline termed the minister's efforts in coming to the aid of a fellow passenger as inspiring.

    Dr Karad later responded to Prime Minister Modi on the micro-blogging site and said that he was truly humbled and hoped to translate his outstanding commitment and dedication to the country and citizens in his own duties. He further said that he was following the Prime Minister's vision to serve people through 'Seva aur Samarpan'. Even on social media, the minister's efforts received applause with many commending the minister's promptness in dealing with the mid-air emergency.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 9:37 AM IST
