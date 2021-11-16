Centre allows meal, newspaper services on all domestic flights without restriction on duration

“The airlines offering flights on domestic routes may provide meal service on board, without restrictions on duration of flights,” the aviation ministry said in an order today. The order added airlines - both international and domestic - can provide magazines/reading material to passengers on board.

Further easing the Covid-19-related curbs, the government on Tuesday allowed airlines to serve or sell meals on all domestic flights. The service was discontinued by the Centre on flight journeys of less than 2 hours during the second Covid wave.

“The airlines offering flights on domestic routes may provide meal service on board, without restrictions on duration of flights,” the aviation ministry said in an order today. The order added airlines - both international and domestic - can provide magazines/reading material to passengers on board.

On May 25, when scheduled domestic flights were resumed after Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the ministry allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions. Modifying the previous order, the ministry's April directive said that in-flight meals will only be served when the flight time is two hours or more.

The easing of norms comes barely a month after the government permitted domestic airlines to resume flights at 100 percent of pre-Covid capacity.

The fare bands for domestic flights are now restricted to 15 days, meaning only a person buying ticket for travel within 15 days has to be sold in the allowed fare range.

The single big restriction that now remains is on scheduled international flight that are suspended since March 2020.