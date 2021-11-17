  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Stand-up comedian Vir Das once again finds himself in the middle of a controversy over his latest video in which he goes to describe two Indias that he is a part of.

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 8:21 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Stand-up comedian Vir Das once again finds himself in the middle of a controversy over his latest video in which he goes to describe two Indias that he is a part of. Trouble is, this time those who claim to champion free speech too seem to be upset with his six-minute 53-second monologue recorded at the John F Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts in Washington, DC. During his monologue, Das talks about two Indias that co-exist and cited instances of gangrapes, crackdowns against comedians, pollution and even India-Pakistan cricket encounters. 

    Multiple complaints have been lodged against the comedian. One such complaint was filed by a Delhi-based lawyer Vivekanand Gupta for "utterances" against the country on foreign land. He goes on to claim in his complaint that the words used by the comedian are totally unacceptable, mischievous and hurt the sentiments of nationalists. Terming Vir Das a blot on the nation, the complainant claimed that the assertions of Vir Das were ridiculous and aimed at creating a negative image of the country. Other complainants had similar issues with the video.

    Das, however, has a different perspective about his video's intention. In a statement issued after he started getting criticised for the video, the comedian said that he takes pride in his country and carries that pride across the world. Urging people not to be fooled by edited snippets, he says that the video appeals to Indians to never stop focusing on what makes their country great. Das goes on to say that the video ends in a "gigantic patriotic" round of applause for a country that they love, believe and are proud of.

    Meanwhile, on social media, the jury is divided. One segment of people, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, hailed Das for speaking for millions in the six-minute take on the two Indias he hails from and stands up for. But there were others, including Tharoor's party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who chastised the comedian for generalising the evils of a few individuals and vilifying the nation as a whole in front of the world. 

    But one line really  seemed to have captured the imagination of many and struck a chord -- "There is a gigantic joke, it's just not funny."

    Well, here is the full video in case you want to see it. 

     

    Also Read

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? See Padma Shri awardee's latest statements

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 8:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider Man No Way Home Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out SCJ

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out

    BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions SCJ

    BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions

    Rakhi Sawant becomes national crush for fans, is Kangana Ranaut the reason? SCJ

    Rakhi Sawant becomes national crush for fans, is Kangana Ranaut the reason?

    Nora Fatehi had next to death experience while shooting for Kusu Kusu song, check it out SCJ

    Nora Fatehi had next to death experience while shooting for Kusu Kusu song, check it out

    Recent Stories

    Spider Man No Way Home Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out SCJ

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ, 1st T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy XI, live streaming-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I: Can 'Men in Blue' draw first blood or 'Kiwis' have the opening laugh?

    Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today

    BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions SCJ

    BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon