PM Modi paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, hailing him as a nation-builder whose vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' continues to inspire. Other BJP leaders also paid homage.

BJP Leaders Pay Homage Across India BJP leaders in Delhi also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other senior party leaders took part in the commemorative event. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee's portrait at the Chief Minister's Residence.A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee at 'Ekta Sthal' in Madhopur ahead of his birth anniversary. Addressing a programme, Saini highlighted Dr Mookerjee's role in strengthening national integration, particularly his views on Jammu and Kashmir. "Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee said that there cannot be two supreme leaders, two legislatures, and two constitutions in the country. This was not merely a slogan but the very foundation of the nation's system. He rejected power and position, placing the nation above all," Saini said.Speaking to reporters, the Haryana Chief Minister added, "He was a great personality who envisioned an undivided India. Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of such a great personality, and we are all remembering him and his sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country." Who Was Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee? Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, he was an educationist, parliamentarian, statesman and humanitarian. He inherited a legacy of scholarship and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, who served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and a judge of the Calcutta High Court.In 1940, he became the acting president of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal. He later served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's Interim Government before resigning. He also left the Hindu Mahasabha in the year Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. The BJP observes Dr Mookerjee's death anniversary on June 23 as 'Balidan Diwas' in remembrance of his death in Kashmir in 1953.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, hailing him as one of India's most transformative nation-builders whose legacy remains a cornerstone of the country's ongoing development journey.In a heartfelt tribute, the Prime Minister, in a post on X, reflected on the multifaceted life of the Jana Sangh founder, describing him as a man of profound intellect, indomitable courage, and selfless service. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Dr. Mookerjee's life was defined by an "unwavering commitment to national service," noting that his contributions shaped the very foundations of independent India. "As we move forward in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat, his vision continues to illuminate our path," the Prime Minister stated.The tribute underscored several key dimensions of Dr. Mookerjee's enduring influence. PM Modi recognised him as an "outstanding thinker and educationist" who championed innovation and forward-thinking academic structures. Serving as India's first Industries Minister, Mookerjee was credited with laying the groundwork for industrial self-reliance while carefully balancing the needs of traditional sectors to ensure the livelihoods of millions were protected. The Prime Minister specifically recalled Mookerjee's compassion and active humanitarian efforts during the Bengal Famine, noting that his leadership was always rooted in empathy for those in distress.Above all, the Prime Minister emphasised Mookerjee's "steadfast commitment to the unity and integrity of India," which he described as an "enduring source of inspiration" for the current generation. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, on the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I bow to one of India's most remarkable nation-builders, whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service. He dedicated himself to the cause of India's unity, dignity and progress. Dr Mookerjee's contributions spanned diverse spheres. He was an outstanding thinker and educationist, who supported innovation and futuristic learning. As Industries Minister, he laid the foundations of industrial self-reliance while ensuring that traditional sectors and livelihoods flourished. His humanitarian efforts during the Bengal Famine reflected his profound compassion for those in distress. Above all, his steadfast commitment to the unity and integrity of India remains an enduring source of inspiration. As we move forward in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat, his vision continues to illuminate our path." Today, on the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I bow to one of India's most remarkable nation-builders, whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service. He dedicated himself to the cause of India's unity, dignity and... -- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026BJP leaders in Delhi also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other senior party leaders took part in the commemorative event. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee's portrait at the Chief Minister's Residence.A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee at 'Ekta Sthal' in Madhopur ahead of his birth anniversary. Addressing a programme, Saini highlighted Dr Mookerjee's role in strengthening national integration, particularly his views on Jammu and Kashmir. "Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee said that there cannot be two supreme leaders, two legislatures, and two constitutions in the country. This was not merely a slogan but the very foundation of the nation's system. He rejected power and position, placing the nation above all," Saini said.Speaking to reporters, the Haryana Chief Minister added, "He was a great personality who envisioned an undivided India. Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of such a great personality, and we are all remembering him and his sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country."Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, he was an educationist, parliamentarian, statesman and humanitarian. He inherited a legacy of scholarship and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, who served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and a judge of the Calcutta High Court.In 1940, he became the acting president of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal. He later served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's Interim Government before resigning. He also left the Hindu Mahasabha in the year Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. The BJP observes Dr Mookerjee's death anniversary on June 23 as 'Balidan Diwas' in remembrance of his death in Kashmir in 1953. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source