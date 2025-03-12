In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Mara Bhai Modi Ji, Tamahro abaar", (My Brother Modi Ji), a Gujarati phrase, during his address, emphasizing the close ties between the two nations.

The video clip of the address has now gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius, on Tuesday, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam personally received him at the airport, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations.

Members of the Indian community gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the Indian leader.

Interestingly, earlier, Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, had also referred to PM Modi as "Modi Ji, mere Bade Bhai", depicting his praise for the Prime Minister.

A user wrote, "When the world sees Bharat as its true brother."

Another user commented, "First Bhutan, now Mauritius. The world sees Modi as a leader who delivers. This is not just about personal admiration - it’s proof that India, under Modi, commands respect and loyalty. While some cry about foreign relations, Modi is building friendships that will shape India’s future. Mara Bhai Modi Ji is not just a name. It’s a statement of trust.

A third user wrote, "Modi ji has a very intimate relationship with the national heads of many countries."

Prime Minister Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night for a two-day state visit, during which he will attend the National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the significance of the visit in strengthening India- Mauritius ties.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "Strengthening India-Mauritius enduring ties! PM @narendramodi has embarked on a 2-day State visit to Port Louis, Mauritius. PM will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day Celebrations & also meet Mauritian leadership & dignitaries."

Before departing, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to engage with the leadership of Mauritius to enhance bilateral cooperation and reinforce their partnership for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region.

"At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths," he stated.

Emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, he added, "The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives."

Expressing confidence in the visit’s impact, he remarked, "I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR."

During his state visit to Mauritius, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome. He expressed admiration for the cultural ties between India and Mauritius, highlighting how the Bhojpuri language thrives in the island nation.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep-rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance.”

