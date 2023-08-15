PM Modi dons multicoloured, Bandhani print turban on Independence Day 2023

Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day. This year he wore a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar.

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perfect appearance and customary turban for Independence Day 2023 became the topic of the town as he arrived at the Red Fort on the morning of August 15 to make his annual Independence Day address.

PM Modi showed up at the Red Fort in a vibrant and multicoloured turban along with his standard formal attire. PM Modi’s turban for the 77th Independence Day was designed by local craftsmen and holds unique value.

On Independence Day 2023, PM Modi wore a bright yellow and red Rajasthan turban, which was exclusively handmade by multiple craftsmen. The elaborate print on the Rajasthani-style turban was probably created using the block-painting method.

The long tail and multicoloured Rajasthani turban worn by PM Modi was paired with his off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square, adding a pop of colour to his overall outfit. PM Modi is known for wearing bright and multicoloured turbans on Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

The turban was created by artisans from Rajasthan and has several elements of the flag. To promote their art and propagate their culture across India, local craftsmen have created PM Modi's Independence Day turbans for the past ten years. Prime Minister Modi's address on this Independence Day in 2023 serves as the concluding one before India enters the 2024 elections.

Along with the white churidar, PM Modi donned an off-white turban with orange and green stripes last year during his Independence Day 2022 address from the Red Fort to demonstrate his patriotism. It was in keeping with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014.

