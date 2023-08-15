Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

"In the last few days, we have been receiving reports of peace. India stands in solidarity with the people of Manipur and expects peace to prevail. Centre and State have and will continue to work together to ensure peace," PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India stands in solidarity with the people of violence-hit Manipur and that only peace can bring a solution to the issue. During his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister said: "Parts of the Northeast, especially in Manipur, and some other parts of the country have witnessed violence in the last few weeks. Many people have lost their lives, and mothers and daughters were assaulted and abused. In the last few days, we have been receiving reports of peace. India stands in solidarity with the people of Manipur and expects peace to prevail. Only peace can bring a solution to the issue. Centre and State have and will continue to work together to ensure peace."

Four days ago, the Prime Minister attributed the genesis of all issues in the Northeast to the Congress party. He provided reassurance to the people of Manipur, affirming that the nation stood by them and that a renewed era of tranquillity would soon grace the state.

In response to the No-Confidence Motion brought forth by the Opposition, the Prime Minister countered their claims by accusing them of exploiting the Manipur situation for political gains. He went on to declare, "Dedicated efforts are underway at the national level to deliver the most stringent penalties to those accountable for crimes in Manipur. The populace of Manipur -- mothers, sisters, daughters -- rest assured, the entire nation supports you. Hand in hand, we shall confront this challenge and reinstate serenity. I pledge to the Manipur populace that the state shall recommence its journey of progress."

Slamming the Congress, PM had asked, "During whose administration in Manipur were actions taken to prohibit Mahatma Gandhi's image in governmental premises? Under whose governance did the decision to exclude the national anthem from schools originate?... Their (Opposition's) grievances appear to be selective, confined within the realm of politics."

He further noted, "Under whose leadership did Manipur witness compliance with the directives of insurgent factions?" He added that the Congress had perpetually failed to comprehend the intricacies of the Northeast region, unlike his administration, which had visited the state over 50 times and sent ministers on around 400 occasions within the past nine years.

Tragically, over 160 individuals have lost their lives, and several hundred have sustained injuries since the eruption of ethnic conflicts on May 3. This violence commenced with a 'Tribal Solidarity March' staged in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's quest for Scheduled Tribe status. Notably, Meiteis represent approximately 53 per cent of Manipur's population and mainly inhabit the Imphal Valley, while tribals, encompassing Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and predominantly reside in the hill districts.