    PM Modi's Independence Day speeches break duration records than any other former Prime Ministers

    Since his inaugural Independence Day speech in 2014, PM Modi has utilized this platform to not only commemorate the occasion but also to announce crucial policies and engage directly with citizens on a spectrum of issues.

    PM Narendra Modi Independence Day speeches break duration records than any other former Prime Ministers
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches have consistently been longer than those of any other Prime Minister in India's history, with an average duration of 82 minutes. This surpasses the previous record set by former Prime Minister IK Gujral, who delivered a relatively lengthy 71-minute speech during his sole address in 1997.

    On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi unfurled the national flag at the iconic Red Fort's Lahori Gate in Delhi and proceeded to deliver a 90-minute speech. This marked his 10th consecutive address on Independence Day.

    'Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech

    Since his inaugural Independence Day speech in 2014, PM Modi has utilized this platform to not only commemorate the occasion but also to announce crucial policies and engage directly with citizens on a spectrum of issues. His debut speech in 2014 saw the introduction of several significant programs, notably the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

    Throughout his tenure, PM Modi has presented a total of ten Independence Day speeches, each varying in length. These durations have ranged from a succinct 55 minutes in 2017 to an extensive 94 minutes in 2016, showcasing his willingness to address a diverse array of topics and engage with the nation at length.

    It is reportedly said that the duration of Independence Day speeches has witnessed a gradual increase over the years. The inaugural speech by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, for instance, was concise, spanning just 24 minutes. In the lead-up to Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the lengthiest address came courtesy of Indira Gandhi in 1972, extending to 54 minutes.

    Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi emerge as the prominent figures in delivering Independence Day speeches, having presented 17 and 16 speeches, respectively.

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Among former Prime Ministers, both Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a concise approach in their speeches from the Red Fort.

    Prime Minister Singh's addresses in 2012 and 2013 were notably succinct, lasting merely 32 and 35 minutes, respectively. Similarly, Prime Minister Vajpayee's speeches in 2002 and 2003 held brevity at 25 and 30 minutes.

    Before presenting his milestone tenth Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm wishes to the nation and offered respects to the freedom fighters who contributed to India's struggle for independence.

    "Sending my best regards on Independence Day. We honor the memory of our heroic freedom fighters and reiterate our dedication to realizing their aspirations. Jai Hind!" conveyed Prime Minister Modi on social media.

    Independence Day 2023: 'Nation speaks for perform, reform and transform,' says PM Modi; see key highlights

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
