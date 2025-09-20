Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. The prestigious award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025, in New Delhi.

PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal

Congratulating the actor for his remarkable journey, PM Modi wrote on X: "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award."

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announcement

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the award, stating that Mohanlal’s “remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations.” The decision followed the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has mesmerised audiences with his unmatched versatility, iconic performances, and contributions as an actor, director, and producer. His ability to portray diverse roles has set a golden standard in Indian cinema.

Award ceremony on September 23

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 will be presented to Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. This honour marks yet another milestone in his illustrious journey.

Mohanlal's versatile career

Mohanlal is an acclaimed Indian actor, playback singer, and producer, best known for his exceptional work in Malayalam cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in more than 350 films, earning recognition as one of the most influential and greatest actors in Indian cinema history.

Earlier national recognition to Mohanlal

Mohanlal's contribution to Indian cinema has been widely honoured. His national accolades include:

Two National Film Awards for Best Actor

One National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film)

One National Film Award – Special Jury Award (Feature Film)

One National Film Award for Best Feature Film (as Producer)

State and Regional Honours

At the state level, Mohanlal has received:

Nine Kerala State Film Awards, including six for Best Actor

One Nandi Award (for excellence in Telugu cinema)

Popular and International Awards

Mohanlal has also won numerous popular and international honours, including:

Nine Filmfare Awards South

Two Screen Awards

One International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award

Four South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA)

Eleven Kerala Film Critics Association Awards

Beyond awards, Mohanlal is celebrated for his unmatched versatility, natural acting style, and cultural impact. His body of work has left a lasting imprint on Indian cinema, inspiring generations of actors and filmmakers.