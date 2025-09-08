Mohanlal's Malayalam films shattered box office records in 2025. 'L2: Empuraan,' 'Thudarum,' and 'Hridayapoorvam' collectively earned over ₹550 crore. Discover how Mohanlal achieved this milestone

Mohanlal, Malayalam cinema's equivalent of Akshay Kumar, frequently releases multiple films annually. This superstar has now set a remarkable record, becoming the first and only Malayalam actor whose films have grossed over ₹550 crore at the box office in a single year. This record was cemented with the earnings of his latest release, 'Hridayapoorvam,' which has been running for 12 days and collected ₹62.22 crore worldwide in its first 11 days.

How Mohanlal Earned Over ₹550 Crore at the Box Office

'Hridayapoorvam' is Mohanlal's third Malayalam film this year, following 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Thudarum.' According to Koimoi.com, 'L2: Empuraan,' released on March 27, 2025, grossed ₹268.05 crore worldwide. 'Thudarum,' released on April 25, 2025, earned ₹237.76 crore globally. Combining the earnings of all three films, Mohanlal's 2025 releases have accumulated a global collection of ₹567.63 crore.

Two More Records Set by Mohanlal in 2025

'L2: Empuraan' earned ₹268.05 crore globally, a figure no other Malayalam film has reached. It became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. 'L2: Empuraan' also holds the record for being the first Mollywood film to cross ₹250 crore.

Mohanlal's Upcoming Films

Mohanlal's next film is 'Vrusshabha,' an epic action drama directed by Nanda Kishore, releasing on October 16, 2025. He is also rumored to make a guest appearance in his son Pranav's film 'Bha. Bha. Ba' (Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam), potentially releasing this year. In 2026, he is expected to be seen in films like 'Drishyam 3,' 'Patriot,' and 'Ram.'