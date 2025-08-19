Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NSA Ajit Doval that setbacks in recent years hurt both nations’ interests. Their talks in Delhi focused on border stability, trade, and PM Modi’s upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to India. During his meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi, Wang Yi said China attaches ‘great importance’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit in Tianjin. He stressed that India's participation would contribute to a successful summit and underlined that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the long-term interests of both countries. Wang added that stronger ties are also in the interest of the wider developing world.

Wang Yi stresses need for stability

During his talks with NSA Doval, Wang Yi underlined that both nations must not let past setbacks define their relationship. “The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation. We believe that the Indian side will also make contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin. History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what the developing countries all want to see,” he said.

Doval notes calm on the borders

Responding to Wang Yi, Ajit Doval said there had been positive movement in ties recently. “There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then. The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we are working on,” he said.

Doval stressed that maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been central to improving ties.

Talks focus on boundary and trade issues

The 24th round of Special Representatives' Talks between Wang and Doval was focused on the long-standing boundary question. The discussions also touched upon trade, security, and future cooperation. According to sources, China has promised to address three of India's concerns, comprising access to rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel-boring machines. These are critical to India's industry and infrastructure projects

Jaishankar calls for managing differences

On Monday, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Wang Yi had already discussed issues like border trade, connectivity, river data sharing, pilgrimages, people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation. At his meeting with Wang Yi, Jaishankar noted that while differences between India and China are natural, they must not become disputes. He stressed that both sides should prevent competition from turning into conflict.

He said Wang Yi’s visit offered 'an opportunity to review our ties' and to also exchange views on global challenges where India and China can work together.

India-China relationship

India-China ties had sharply declined after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, which triggered a long military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Since then, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have been held, leading to disengagement at some friction points. Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, the two sides reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC, which helped reduce tensions. India has repeatedly said that peace on the border is necessary for normal relations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Wang Yi is in India at Doval’s invitation to hold the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SR) Talks on the India-China boundary question. He will also meet Prime Minister Modi later in the day.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to China

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Japan on August 30 before heading to Tianjin, China, for the SCO summit from August 31 to September 1. It will be his first visit to China since the Galwan clash in 2020. Doval today confirmed that PM Modi will be visiting China for the summit. "Our Prime Minister will be visiting for the SCO summit shortly. Therefore, I think these Special Representative talks assume a very special importance," Doval said.