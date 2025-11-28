- Home
Revolver Rita, directed by JK Chandru and starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Sunil, is described as a black comedy centred around a crime. The film is neither dark nor hilarious; it's as bland as discarded cardboard.
Revolver Rita, the latest Tamil film starring Keerthy Suresh, will be released in theatres on November 28, 2025, and will feature elements of crime, humour, and action. JK. Chandru wrote and directed the film, which Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy produced under the labels Passion Studios and The Route.
As with most blockbuster releases, the first set of audience reactions began to emerge online shortly after the initial screenings, particularly on X (previously Twitter), providing an early indication of how the picture is being received.
#RevolverRita [3.25/5] : A good dark comedy..
Set in Pondy..Story happens in a few hrs..
Comedy and quirky characters make it work..
@KeerthyOfficial has carried the movie on her shoulders.. Her comic timing.. 👌🏼 She once again, proves her versatility.. @realradikaa Her… pic.twitter.com/TGfywvYP3C
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 27, 2025
#RevolverRita is a dark comedy action thriller set over one day 👍#KeerthySuresh carries the entire movie on her shoulders 💯#Radhika supports well, and one of the comedy scenes in the second half is a blast.
There are also some twists & turns along with comedy moments.…
— Sugumar Srinivasan (@Sugumar_Tweetz) November 27, 2025
Unlike extensive film criticism, these early comments are primarily composed of quick, spontaneous impressions from moviegoers as they left theatres.
#RevolverRita#KcReview 3.5/5 by #Brindha@KeerthyOfficial delivers a powerhouse performance, blending fierce attitude, sharp comic timing, and emotional depth. Her seamless shifts between intensity and humour elevate every scene, making Revolver Rita an unforgettable.
— Kollywood Cinima (@KollywoodCinima) November 28, 2025
Revolver Rita storyline, cast, and crew
Revolver Rita recounts the life of Rita, a woman living a quiet life in Pondicherry, whose world is upended when her family becomes involved in a deadly gang fight. The plot follows her as she is compelled to use her knowledge and fortitude to navigate a risky situation and defend her loved ones. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, with Radhika Sarathkumar playing an important supporting role.
The supporting cast also features Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, and Suresh Chakravarthy. Other actors in the film include Kathiravan, Sendrayan, Augustin, Blade Shankar, Ramachandran, Akshatha Ajith, Kuhasini, and Gayatri Shan.
JK. Chandru wrote and directed the film, which Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy produced under the labels Passion Studios and The Route. Sean Roldan created the music, Dinesh Krishnan B did the cinematography, and Praveen K.L. edited it. MKT handles the art direction, while Dhilip Subbarayan coordinates the stunts.
Archa Mehta and Thomas Anand Rajah design the costumes, while Sasi Kumar Paramasivam does the makeup and Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson provide the audiography. Pixel Light Studios manages the visual effects, and Krish edits the trailer.
Prasath Somasekar handles the DI work at Knack Studios. Gopi Prasannaa designed the PR, while A.R. Murugan created the stills. Veera Sankar acts as executive producer, while Aishwarya Suresh is the creative producer.
For the time being, Revolver Rita is still playing in theatres while audiences generate more informed impressions through word of mouth and additional viewings. As with many genre films, its long-term response is expected to become apparent once the initial excitement of opening day has subsided and more thorough reviews surface.
