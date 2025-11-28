Image Credit : Asianet News

JK. Chandru wrote and directed the film, which Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy produced under the labels Passion Studios and The Route. Sean Roldan created the music, Dinesh Krishnan B did the cinematography, and Praveen K.L. edited it. MKT handles the art direction, while Dhilip Subbarayan coordinates the stunts.

Archa Mehta and Thomas Anand Rajah design the costumes, while Sasi Kumar Paramasivam does the makeup and Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson provide the audiography. Pixel Light Studios manages the visual effects, and Krish edits the trailer.

Prasath Somasekar handles the DI work at Knack Studios. Gopi Prasannaa designed the PR, while A.R. Murugan created the stills. Veera Sankar acts as executive producer, while Aishwarya Suresh is the creative producer.