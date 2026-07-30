The Union Cabinet will meet on July 31 amid the ongoing Monsoon Session. PM Narendra Modi chaired a CCS meeting to review the evolving West Asia crisis, directing a 'whole-of-government' approach to secure supplies of petroleum and fertilisers.

The Union Cabinet will meet tomorrow, July 31, at the Parliament complex as the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues amid sustained opposition disruptions in both Houses. The meeting will likely be held at 1 PM. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after passing the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

PM Chairs CCS Meet on West Asia Crisis

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the fourth special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi to evaluate the evolving geopolitical crisis in West Asia and review preparedness across critical sectors. With the conflict posing potential multi-sectoral challenges, the Prime Minister emphasised a comprehensive "whole-of-government" approach, directing authorities to establish a unified and coordinated monitoring mechanism to fast-track protective measures for citizens and secure national economic interests.

Ensuring Petroleum and Energy Supply

The Cabinet Secretary briefed the CCS about the present geo-political situation. He spoke about the initiatives taken to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products, including LNG/LPG and fertilisers. He said that sources for procurement of LPG have already been diversified and the overall stock and supply position of major petroleum products remain adequate. Availability of adequate crude oil has enabled Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) refineries to operate at utilisation levels exceeding 100%, ensuring continued production of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

Initiatives have also been taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, which have resulted in a substantial increase in PNG connections. The Government is also facilitating industrial substitution of LPG through expansion of the National Gas Grid, augmentation of LNG import and regasification infrastructure, expansion of City Gas Distribution networks, and time-bound pipeline and last-mile connectivity approvals under the Pipeline Infrastructure Order, 2026.

Fertiliser Availability for Rabi Season

During the meeting, requirements for fertilisers for the ensuing Rabi season were assessed, and alternate sources of fertilisers were also discussed. Prime Minister said that all measures should be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilisers. (ANI)