An FIR has been lodged against Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma by the Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate assets case. A preliminary enquiry revealed a prima facie disproportion between his assets and known sources of income.

Preliminary Enquiry Leads to FIR The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended, following the completion of a preliminary enquiry conducted based on a Source Information Report. During the enquiry, the Bureau examined financial and property-related records obtained from various government departments and statutory authorities. These included income tax returns, election affidavits and declarations, property records, house building advance records, and valuation reports obtained from competent authorities. Investigation to Scrutinize Financial Records The preliminary enquiry revealed a prima facie disproportion between the assets and expenditure of the public servant and his known lawful sources of income during the relevant check period. Upon reconciliation of the available records relating to assets, income, and expenditure, the Bureau found sufficient material warranting the registration of a regular criminal case and a detailed investigation.The enquiry also identified certain financial transactions and assets requiring further verification, including the source of declared income, transactions relating to the sale of land, investments, banking transactions, the acquisition of vehicles, and expenditure incurred on the construction of a residential property. Certain records relating to construction expenditure were not available during the preliminary enquiry, while aspects concerning the valuation of the residential property, including interior works, fixtures, and furnishings, require further technical assessment. These issues will be examined during the course of the investigation.The FIR has accordingly been registered under the applicable provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the investigation has been taken up in accordance with the law. The State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Himachal Pradesh, has stated that the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has registered an FIR against Dharamshala MLA and BJP leader Sudhir Sharma in connection with allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended, following the completion of a preliminary enquiry conducted based on a Source Information Report. During the enquiry, the Bureau examined financial and property-related records obtained from various government departments and statutory authorities. These included income tax returns, election affidavits and declarations, property records, house building advance records, and valuation reports obtained from competent authorities.The preliminary enquiry revealed a prima facie disproportion between the assets and expenditure of the public servant and his known lawful sources of income during the relevant check period. Upon reconciliation of the available records relating to assets, income, and expenditure, the Bureau found sufficient material warranting the registration of a regular criminal case and a detailed investigation.The enquiry also identified certain financial transactions and assets requiring further verification, including the source of declared income, transactions relating to the sale of land, investments, banking transactions, the acquisition of vehicles, and expenditure incurred on the construction of a residential property. Certain records relating to construction expenditure were not available during the preliminary enquiry, while aspects concerning the valuation of the residential property, including interior works, fixtures, and furnishings, require further technical assessment. These issues will be examined during the course of the investigation.The FIR has accordingly been registered under the applicable provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the investigation has been taken up in accordance with the law. The State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Himachal Pradesh, has stated that the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the investigation. (ANI)