Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bastar to celebrate Diwali with security forces, marking a historic occasion as India achieves a Naxal-free status, ending decades of Maoist insurgency and fostering new development in the region.

PM Modi Marks Historic Diwali with Security Forces

Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside the nation's security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in numerous festivities with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, highlighting the transformation of the region, which was once a Naxal stronghold. Visiting the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, historically the primary launchpad for operations into Abujhmad and Bastar, PM Modi paid tribute to fallen CRPF heroes at the camp memorial.

In high-spirited scenes of celebration, security forces danced to traditional tribal songs around the Prime Minister. The atmosphere resonated with high-energy chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as troops celebrated the festival of lights with the Prime Minister in a region once considered a core Naxal stronghold.

A Naxal-Free India

Addressing the security personnel earlier at the camp, the Prime Minister said that Diwali 2026 was particularly significant as every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and crores of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency. "This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali where crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," PM Modi said.

Honouring the Guardians of the Nation

Highlighting the significance of celebrating the festival with security personnel, Modi said that he had come to spend Diwali with them, describing those guarding the country's borders and protecting its citizens within the country as members of his family. "Today, across the entire nation and in every corner of the world, crores of Indians are celebrating this sacred festival of lights. People are travelling from far and wide to return to their homes. It is a wonderful occasion for families and loved ones to come together and celebrate. I, too, have come to celebrate Diwali in your midst. Those who protect the nation—whether at the borders or within the country—those who are the guardians of the nation and the brave sons and daughters of Mother India—you are all members of my own family," the Prime Minister said.

"You are all a part of my family. This time, I have come to celebrate Diwali in the forests of Bastar. This is a land where the menace of Naxalism once prevailed. However, owing to your sacrifice and dedication, the menace of Naxalism has now ended in this very region, and a new wave of development has begun."

Future Development Outlook

The CRPF has been at the forefront of uprooting Naxalism in the Bastar region. Naxalism had long been a major obstacle to development, particularly in Bastar. With peace and security now being strengthened, development activities in education, healthcare, roads, electricity, communication, tourism and employment will gain fresh momentum. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been at the forefront of ensuring the end of Naxalism. According to Shah, the government’s policy is clear: those who abandon violence and surrender are allowed to rejoin mainstream society, while security forces act against those who break the law and endanger innocent citizens. Many people have surrendered and chosen to return to the mainstream during the campaign. (ANI)

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