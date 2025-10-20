Ayodhya achieved two Guinness World Records during Deepotsav 2025 by lighting 26,17,215 diyas along the Saryu River and conducting the world’s largest Saryu Aarti with 2,128 devotees. Over 30,000 volunteers participated in the event.

On the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration.

In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River. During the event, many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, over 30,000 volunteers from universities, colleges, and various other departments took part in the diya-lighting and rotational activities. These diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by representatives from Guinness World Records.

In the Saryu Aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.

Deepotsav 2025: Two new Guinness World Records

On the UP Govt making two new Guinness World Records during Deepotsav, Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning told ANI, “Today we have witnessed an amazing display. 26,17,215 oil lamps, it is officially a Guinness World Record. Every year, this is getting more and more. It is an honour to be here... It is a truly spe

ctacular thing. It is incredible...”

"It was a grand Deepotsav. It will be remembered for years. 26,17,215 diyas were lit here. This was the highest in the world. We have certified it with the Guinness World Record. We are very happy that it was a success...," Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot told ANI.

Earlier, the city of Ayodhya celebrated Diwali with a grand event featuring a drone show that was held in Ram Ki Paidi, which is located on the banks of the River Saryu.

The drone show also featured visuals of Lord Hanuman, Lord Shri Ram, Dhanush, and Ravana.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)