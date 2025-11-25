Kottayam officials addressed a BLO's work stress over the SIR of electoral rolls, with the officer agreeing to continue duties with support. Meanwhile, protests against the same SIR process erupted in Kolkata over its accelerated pace.

Kottayam Admin Addresses BLO's Work Stress

The District Administration of Kottayam issued an official statement on Monday after an audio message surfaced on social media in which a Booth Level Officer (BLO) expressed work-related stress linked to duties under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls.

According to the statement, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar and District Collector Chethan Kumar Meena took immediate cognisance of the matter and held a video conference with Antony Varghese, BLO of Booth No. 110 under Poonjar LAC, to address his concerns. During the interaction, Antony Varghese conveyed his willingness to continue serving as a BLO.

The release added that he was offered the option to discontinue SIR responsibilities if he wished, and the Chief Electoral Officer assured him of all necessary support for the smooth discharge of his duties. Following this, officials, including Sunilkumar P. S., Tahsildar (LR), Kanjirappally and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer; Nijumon P. S., Deputy Tahsildar and Additional Electoral Registration Officer; and Anish Lookose, Village Officer, Mundakayam, met Antony Varghese and held detailed discussions. They observed that he has been performing his SIR-related duties in an exemplary manner. To further strengthen the support system for the BLO, the District Administration has deployed additional personnel to assist him in the effective execution of SIR activities. The press release added that Antony Varghese has affirmed his desire to continue discharging his responsibilities as a BLO, a role he has carried out with dedication for many years, and that he holds no grievances.

Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Electoral Revision

Meanwhile, tensions escalated outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata on Monday as protesters gathered to express their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal. Police quickly set up barricades around the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the ongoing process.

Several protestors, including teachers, expressed concerns over the accelerated pace of the SIR exercise. Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "I am a teacher. I am from Murshidabad. The SIR process, which usually takes two years in West Bengal, is being conducted within two months. Crores of voters were deleted from the voter list in Bihar. The same conspiracy is happening here. I am from Sulekha Pandey Primary School. Our delegate is inside the office. Thousands of BLOs were here. They have returned right now. They will come back tomorrow if the CO doesn't listen to us. We will continue our protest here the whole night. We will not spare anyone till we don't get answers." (ANI)