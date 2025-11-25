A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed New Delhi, with the average AQI at 363 ('very poor'), showing little improvement despite GRAP-III measures. Some areas like Anand Vihar recorded 'severe' pollution levels with an AQI of 401.

A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 363 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delhi's Worsening Air Quality in Numbers

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little improvement from Monday morning's AQI of 396. According to the CPCB, the Wazirpur area recorded an AQI of 400. The AQI in Anand Vihar was 401, which falls under the 'Severe' pollution category. Bawana recorded the AQI level of 388 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 314, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visuals from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital showed reduced visibility due to smog. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 323, categorised as 'Very Poor'. Chandani Chowk recorded an AQI of 354, RK Puram 390, ITO 384, Punjabi Bagh 391, Patparganj 378, Pusa 359, and Dwaraka Sector-8 379.

AQI Category Breakdown

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Citizens Protest Against Rising Pollution

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a group of people protested at India Gate against the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but the police later removed them. Earlier, on November 9, people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Protestors Arrested, FIRs Registered

Futher, 22 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray at Delhi Police personnel during a protest at the India Gate on Sunday.

On Monday, Delhi Police said it had registered FIRs at two police stations. for staging a protest at the C hexagon on India Gate, and allegedly using chilli spray/pepper spray on police personnel.

The protestors who held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate allegedly used chilli spray/ pepper spray on police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road, police said. (ANI)