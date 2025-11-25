BEL and French defence major Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) inked a joint venture cooperation agreement (JVCA) for the production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India.

New Delhi: In a major impetus to Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and French defence major Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) on Monday inked a joint venture cooperation agreement (JVCA) for the production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India.

The JVC will be formed as a private limited company with 50:50 shareholding.

The agreement formalises the intent expressed in the MoU signed between BEL and SED on February 11, 2025 during Aero India, reaffirming the willingness of both sides to incorporate a potential Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India.

“It will localise the manufacturing, supply and maintenance of HAMMER to meet the operational needs of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy,” an official said.

The indigenisation level will progressively increase upto 60 percent with key sub-assemblies, electronics and mechanical parts being manufactured locally.

The transfer of production will happen in a phased manner with BEL leading final assembly, testing and quality assurance.

The JVCA was inked by CMD, BEL Manoj Jain and Executive Vice President, SED Alexandre Ziegler in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar & CEO Safran Olivier Andries in New Delhi.

HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided weapon system known for its high accuracy and modular design, making it adaptable for multiple platforms, including the Rafale and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

“This JVCA underscores BEL’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence industrial base and aims at leveraging SED’s extensive experience in manufacturing of smart precision guided air-to-ground weapon.”