PM Modi said the Cabinet's approval of the BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme and the new Ballari-Guntakal railway lines will strengthen India's industrial growth, connectivity and logistics, boost exports and create employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Cabinet's approval of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana Rasayan (BHAVYA Rasayan) Scheme and the construction of the third and fourth railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section will strengthen India's industrial growth, connectivity and logistics network.

BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme to Boost Chemical Sector

PM Modi said the BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme will strengthen India's chemical and petrochemical ecosystem through the development of modern chemical parks, attract investments, boost exports, promote import substitution and create employment opportunities.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The Cabinet's approval of the BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme marks an important step towards strengthening India's chemical and petrochemical ecosystem." The Cabinet’s approval of the BHAVYA-Rasayan Scheme marks an important step towards strengthening India’s chemical and petrochemical ecosystem. Chemical Parks will be developed with modern plug-and-play infrastructure, utilities and robust environmental safeguards. The… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2026 "Chemical Parks will be developed with modern plug-and-play infrastructure, utilities and robust environmental safeguards. The initiative will reduce logistics and production costs, attract investment, enhance exports, promote import substitution and generate employment across several sectors," the post read.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the BHAVYA scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 3,030 crore to establish three dedicated chemical parks across the country, aiming to strengthen domestic manufacturing, attract investments and improve the global competitiveness of India's chemical industry. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Cabinet's decision during a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting today.

Ballari-Guntakal Railway Expansion

The Prime Minister also said the railway expansion project will improve connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, enhance passenger movement, support transportation of key commodities and generate new economic opportunities.

The Cabinet’s approval for the 3rd and 4th railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section will strengthen connectivity and logistics across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It will enhance passenger mobility and support the efficient movement of key commodities. It will also improve… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2026 "The Cabinet's approval for the 3rd and 4th railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section will strengthen connectivity and logistics across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It will enhance passenger mobility and support the efficient movement of key commodities. It will also improve access to important cultural and tourist destinations, reduce congestion and generate new economic opportunities," PM Modi said in another post.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the 3rd and 4th Line of Ballari-Guntakal section in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total cost of Rs. 1,264 crore (approx.), as per the release.

The project is planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. This project will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services. (ANI)