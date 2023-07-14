PM Modi awarded Legion of Honour, the highest French award (PHOTOS)

French President Emmanuel Macron awards the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this prestigious honour. This is yet another acknowledgement of the global stature and statesmanship of PM Modi.

French President Emmanuel Macron presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. This historic accolade makes Prime Minister Modi the first Indian Prime Minister to receive such recognition. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Indian people, Prime Minister Modi extended his thanks to President Macron for bestowing this honour during a private dinner at the Elysee Palace, where the award ceremony took place.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement, saying, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, on 13 July 2023, by Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India."

Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted, "A warm gesture embodying the spirit of India-France partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron."

Other Legion of Honour Awardees

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been previously bestowed upon distinguished leaders and notable personalities worldwide, including former United Nations Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former South African President Nelson Mandela and Prince Charles (now King Charles).

Another Feather in PM's Cap

This recognition from France adds to the array of international awards and honours received by Prime Minister Modi. Previous honours include:

* Order of the Nile from Egypt in June 2023

* Companion of the Order of Logohu from Papua New Guinea in May 2023

* Companion of the Order of Fiji in May 2023

* Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau in May 2023

* Order of the Druk Gyalpo from Bhutan in 2021

* Legion of Merit from the US Government in 2020

* King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain in 2019

* Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin from Maldives in 2019

* Order of St Andrew award from Russia in 2019

* Order of Zayed Award from the UAE in 2019

* Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018

* State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan from Afghanistan in 2016

* Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud from Saudi Arabia in 2016.

During his two-day official visit to Paris, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace. The visit included a ceremonial welcome at the airport, where French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne greeted the Indian Prime Minister.