PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and conveyed deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake that rocked the region yesterday.

Notably, this is first such talks between the two leaders since the 2021 Myanmar Coup.

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," PM wrote on X.

"Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma," he added.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in Myanmar earthquake and thousands more injured in the temblor that was also felt in neighbouring countries.

India's launches 'Operation Brahma' for Myanmar

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Operation Brahma - India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake. Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has landed in Yangon."

According to the MEA, aircraft carrying relief material landed in Yangon and relief material is being handed over to the Myanmar side.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar on Saturday after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and rocked neighbouring Thailand.

A search and rescue team, as well as a medical team, is accompanying this flight. Jaishankar stated that India will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "India dispatches first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar. @IAF_MCC C-130 is carrying blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen set. A search & rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight. We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is coordinating the speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with the Myanmar authorities.

"Following yesterday's devastating earthquake, we are coordinating speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

