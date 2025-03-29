user
user icon

PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and conveyed deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake that rocked region yesterday.

BREAKING: PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and conveyed deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake that rocked the region yesterday.

Notably, this is first such talks between the two leaders since the 2021 Myanmar Coup.

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," PM wrote on X.

"Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma," he added.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in Myanmar earthquake and thousands more injured in the temblor that was also felt in neighbouring countries.

India's launches 'Operation Brahma' for Myanmar

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar. Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Operation Brahma - India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake. Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, has landed in Yangon."

According to the MEA, aircraft carrying relief material landed in Yangon and relief material is being handed over to the Myanmar side.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India had dispatched the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar on Saturday after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and rocked neighbouring Thailand.

A search and rescue team, as well as a medical team, is accompanying this flight. Jaishankar stated that India will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "India dispatches first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar. @IAF_MCC C-130 is carrying blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen set. A search & rescue team and medical team is also accompanying this flight. We will continue to monitor the developments and more aid will follow."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that it is coordinating the speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with the Myanmar authorities.

"Following yesterday's devastating earthquake, we are coordinating speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Kerala has potential to become 'Talent Capital', says Pinarayi Vijayan at Permute 2025 anr

'Kerala has potential to become 'Talent Capital', says Pinarayi Vijayan at Permute 2025

BREAKING: Bihar board class 10 results OUT! Three students share top rank with 97.8% ddr

Bihar Board Class 10 results 2025 OUT: Three students top with 97.8%, 123 in top 10

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Recent Stories

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift NTI

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched price EMI and features revealed gcw

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched – Price, EMI and features REVEALED!

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSKs fortress (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSK's fortress (WATCH)

Trump calls PM Modi a 'smart man and great friend,' hints at easing of India-US trade tariffs ddr

Trump calls PM Modi a 'smart man and great friend,' hints at easing of India-US trade tariffs (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Video Icon
IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

Video Icon
Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon