PM Modi awarded Kuwait’s highest honour, the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a Kuwaiti knighthood awarded to Heads of State, foreign sovereigns, and members of foreign royal families as a symbol of friendship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Kuwait’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order’, in a ceremony held today at Bayan Palace by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. As a token of friendship, heads of state, foreign rulers, and members of royal families are often bestowed with "the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer."

The Order was founded on July 16, 1974, by the national government to celebrate the memory of Mubarak Al-Sabah called the Great, Sheikh of Kuwait from 1896 to 1915, who succeeded in 1897 in obtaining an independence recognition from the Ottoman Empire in favour of Kuwait.

PM Modi, who has already received more than 20 foreign honors, joined the ranks of former winners of this honour, including US presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as UK monarch King Charles III. PM Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day trip, the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead."

He received a grand ceremonial welcome in Kuwait during his state visit to the Gulf nation. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah also present during the ceremony.

The PM, who was invited by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also held bilateral talks with the Emir, and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, besides an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

