PM Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp during historic Kuwait visit

First Published Dec 21, 2024, 9:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 9:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 21) embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in over four decades. This landmark visit highlights India's deep commitment to the welfare of its diaspora, particularly the nearly one million Indians residing in Kuwait who contribute significantly across various sectors.

In the past, PM Modi visited L&T workers' residences in Riyadh (2016), a workers' camp in Doha (2016), and a labour camp in Abu Dhabi (2015). These engagements provided him opportunities to directly address the concerns of Indian workers and ensure their well-being.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has taken proactive measures to streamline emigration and safeguard migrant workers. The e-Migrate project, launched in 2014, facilitates transparent recruitment processes and reduces malpractices. It integrates services like the Passport Seva Project, Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana insurance, and DG Shipping systems to streamline emigration. The system also allows for real-time monitoring of emigrants and enables a hassle-free emigration cycle.

Efforts to support migrant workers include strengthening the Overseas Employment & Protector General of Emigrants Division, which facilitates employment-related emigration for ECR passport holders.

The establishment of 16 Protector General of Emigrants offices and five Kshetriya Pravasi Sahayata Kendras across India further ensures face-to-face grievance redressal for migrants.

PM Modi has also championed initiatives to improve living conditions for Indian workers abroad. During his recent UAE visit, he announced the allocation of land in Dubai for an Indian workers' hospital.

In response to the tragic Kuwait fire earlier this year, which claimed 40 Indian lives, PM Modi announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families.

