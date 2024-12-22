PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day historic visit to Kuwait, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace on Sanday, ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership.

First Published Dec 22, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day historic visit to Kuwait, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace on Sanday, ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership. PM Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit, the first for any Indian Prime Minister in 43 years. This landmark visit highlights India's deep commitment to the welfare of its diaspora, particularly the nearly one million Indians residing in Kuwait who contribute significantly across various sectors.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Also read: PM Modi meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp during historic Kuwait visit

PM Modi is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. After receiving the grand welcome, PM Modi held extensive talks with the Amir, Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Kuwait is India's critical trade partner, ranking sixth-largest supplier of crude oil and meeting 3 per cent of India's energy needs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi took to X and highlighted multifaceted ties between India and Kuwait. "India and Kuwait share multifaceted ties rooted in history, culture and mutual respect. Our strong relations extend across energy, trade and investments. We also have a vibrant Indian diaspora strengthening the friendship further," he wrote.

 

