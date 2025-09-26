Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying women had suffered the most from their lawlessness and corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying women had suffered the most from their lawlessness and corruption. Addressing the launch ceremony of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi said that the double-engine government has uplifted women with infrastructure in the State.

He said, “When there was the RJD government in Bihar, women suffered the most from lawlessness and corruption. Women faced the most difficulties when, in those days, Bihar's roads were damaged and there were no bridges. Pregnant women would not reach hospitals in time.” "Our government has worked to pull you out of such a situation. After the double-engine government, roads were constructed in Bihar," the Prime Minister said.

He said that "terror of Naxalite violence was rampant" under the RJD's regime and lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the rule of law in Bihar.

"There is an exhibition of old newspapers going on in the State. People under 30 years old would not even know the extent of the circumstances. Elders can recall the fear under the RJD's rule. The terror of Naxalite violence was rampant, and women bore the brunt of it. From the poor to the families of doctors and IAS officers, no one was spared from the atrocities of RJD leaders. Today, when the rule of law has returned under Nitish Kumar's leadership, women have felt the greatest relief. Today, Bihar's daughters can step out of their homes without fear. This was not possible before Nitish Kumar's government," PM Modi said.

Taking a veiled jibe at Congress, PM Modi referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's remarks and said, "This talk of loot that is going on these days. Earlier, a Prime Minister had said that when one rupee is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches. This money which used to get looted in between, a huge injustice was done to you...Today, money is being sent directly to your accounts."

Earlier, PM Modi launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar and directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

