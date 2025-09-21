Prashant Kishor slammed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after abuses were allegedly hurled at PM Modi during an RJD meeting in Bihar. Minister Nityanand Rai and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary also condemned the remarks, warning of political and law & order concerns

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after a video surfaced showing abuses allegedly hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video, shared by Union Minister Nityanand Rai on X, showed an unknown man using derogatory language against PM Modi in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav during an RJD public meeting in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

This incident comes just weeks after a similar controversy during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, where abuses were allegedly directed at PM Modi and his late mother.

Prashant Kishor says RJD's character cannot change

Speaking to ANI about the controversy, Prashant Kishor said, “I keep saying that the character of Tejashwi Yadav and RJD cannot be changed. Someone said, 'Why am I blaming Tejashwi Yadav? They are leaders from Lalu Yadav's era.' But the senior leaders of RJD from that time, were they removed from the party? Those who were blamed for 'jungle raj' during Lalu Yadav's time are still in the RJD. The party's character, thinking, and way of working remain the same.”

Kishor’s remarks underline the long-standing criticism of RJD’s political culture and leadership style, tracing back to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s era.

Nityanand Rai condemns abuses

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Nityanand Rai shared the video on social media, calling Tejashwi Yadav “Kans” and “Kaliya Naag,” in reference to mythological characters. Rai said the people of Bihar would give Tejashwi a fitting reply in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Rai stated, “Tejashwi Yadav's goons have committed a grave sin by abusing PM Narendra Modi and his revered mother in front of him. By repeatedly abusing PM Narendra Modi and his mother, these people are causing havoc. Tejashwi, we will destroy you like Kansa. The people of Bihar will soon destroy you with their votes. You are spewing venom like the Kaliya Naag.”

Rai's remarks sparked renewed political debate in Bihar, highlighting tensions ahead of the state elections.

Bihar Deputy CM warns of worsening law and order

Reacting to the incident, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary accused RJD and its supporters of repeatedly abusing PM Modi’s late mother. He warned that if opposition parties return to power, the situation in Bihar could worsen.

Chaudhary said, “Bihar has been shamed. Democracy in Bihar is being shamed. Lalu Prasad's family and the Congress party are not in power right now, yet, for the third time in a row, RJD and Congress goons have used abusive language against PM Narendra Modi's mother. This is a blot on democracy. They are doing all this when they are not in power; when they come back to power, you can only imagine the situation. Jungle raj and terror will be established again. The pride of Bihar will be shredded to threads, our mothers and sisters will be abused similarly.”

His comments reflect ongoing concerns about law and order and political conduct in Bihar ahead of upcoming elections.

Political tension in Bihar

Bihar has seen recurring incidents of political controversies involving abuse against national leaders and their families. The recent incidents during the Voter Adhikar Yatra and the RJD meeting indicate a continuation of such conflicts, raising concerns about political decorum and the conduct of party workers.

Prashant Kishor, known for his political analysis and electoral strategies, emphasised that the core character of RJD, shaped during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership, has remained unchanged. He said that senior leaders from that era still hold influence in the party, which reflects the party’s approach to governance and political activities.

(With ANI inputs)