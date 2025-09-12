Bihar Congress sparked a political storm after posting an AI-generated video on X that shows characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics in a dream-like exchange.

Bihar Congress sparked a political storm after posting an AI-generated video on X that shows characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics, in a staged, dream-like exchange. The 36-second clip, marked “AI GENERATED,” has been widely shared online and is being seen by the BJP as a personal attack ahead of the Bihar elections.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and said that those who get frustrated in politics resort to "cheap tactics". Speaking to ANI, Rathore said that the video uploaded by the Bihar Congress' official handle on X was "highly condemnable".

"Congress has lost its dominance and is resorting to cheap tactics. Sometimes they use indecent words in the name of (PM Modi's) mother. Congress has done mimicry by uploading this video on its state handle, and this is highly condemnable. In politics, when someone gets disappointed or frustrated, they resort to cheap tactics. Whatever condemnable acts Congress has done, society will also condemn them and will also teach them a lesson," Rathore said.

BJP hits back

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Congress was "mocking" PM Modi's late mother on the instructions of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. "On the instruction of Rahul Gandhi, Congress party has mocked Honorable PM Narendra Modi's late mother. Few days back Congress had abused PM Narendra Modi's late mother. Congress's "Shahi Parivar* is insulting mothers and sisters of Bharat. It's not just insensitive, it's sickening to see a party hate the poor of India so much," Bhandari posted on X. He added, “Congress is Anti Women! Congress Hates Poor of India!”

PM Modi mother abused

Congress was recently under fire over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his mother by a man during the 'Voter Adhikaar Rally' in Bihar's Darbhanga. PM Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women. He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.