In a big move, the Centre has set up a task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to reform the exam system. The PM also said a new law with strict rules is coming to stop exam scams.

New Delhi: The Centre has formed a task force for the education sector in a major move to restore faith in the country's examination system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Instagram that Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will head this new body.

The task force will prepare recommendations to maintain the credibility of exams. This six-member body, which includes former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, has been set up to completely overhaul the NTA exams. The goal is to make the country's exam system more trustworthy, transparent, and based on modern technology.

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The Prime Minister revealed this important decision in a video message addressed to students. He assured them that those involved in recent exam irregularities have been jailed and fast-track courts are being set up for speedy trials.

"Besides this, Parliament is moving towards new legislation with strict provisions to prevent exam fraud," the Prime Minister added.

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He said that to secure the future of the next generation, the exam system needs timely changes. He stressed that exams must be transparent and credible, and should make the best use of technology. "The report submitted by this committee will be used to quickly ensure the credibility of upcoming exams," he said.

The government has also proposed amendments to the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act'. This will ensure that investigations are completed within a set time, trials are fast-tracked, and punishments are severe.

The main job of the Nandan Nilekani committee will be to suggest technological and structural reforms to increase the transparency and credibility of public exams across the country.

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