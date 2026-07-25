The Prime Minister emphasised that Instagram is more effective than X for connecting with India’s youth. He noted that its visual-first approach, reels, and interactive features make it easier to engage younger audiences and communicate messages more impactfully compared to other platforms.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a massive surge in his Instagram following, gaining over 10 lakh new followers overnight. The spike came at a time when the country was witnessing widespread protests, drawing significant attention online. The increase followed a selfie video posted by the Prime Minister on Thursday night, where he addressed steps being taken to prevent irregularities in examinations.

With this sudden jump, the Prime Minister’s total Instagram following has crossed 102 million (10.20 crore), further strengthening his digital presence. During a recent Union Cabinet meeting, he reportedly cited the popularity of his video as an example to underline the power of social media in connecting with the masses, especially the youth.

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Highlighting the impact of the platform, the Prime Minister stressed that Instagram is far more effective than X when it comes to engaging young audiences. He advised ministers and Members of Parliament to actively use Instagram features such as Reels and live sessions to communicate directly with the younger generation.

Instead of limiting their presence to posting updates on development work, he encouraged them to adopt a more interactive and relatable approach. The move signals a strategic shift towards leveraging visual and real-time content to build stronger public engagement and connect more effectively with India’s digitally active youth.

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