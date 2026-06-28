Gandhinagar has launched the PM eBus Sewa scheme, introducing a modern, eco-friendly public transport system. As part of the initiative, 40 air-conditioned electric buses have been rolled out, boosting the city's Smart City aspirations.

Gandhinagar has taken another significant step towards becoming a Smart City with the launch of the PM eBus Sewa scheme, introducing a modern, clean and environmentally friendly public transport system in the state capital, a release said.

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A National Push for Green Urban Mobility

Launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM eBus Sewa initiative aims to provide sustainable, efficient and pollution-free urban transport across the country. The Centrally sponsored scheme has an estimated outlay of Rs 57,613 crore, including a Central Government contribution of Rs 20,000 crore. Implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the ambitious programme seeks to deploy 10,000 electric buses in cities across India.

Gandhinagar's Fleet: Phase One Launch

Under the scheme, 100 electric midi buses have been allocated to Gandhinagar. The project is being implemented by Gandhinagar Greenline Transport Service Limited (GGTSL), a special purpose entity established by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

In the first phase, 40 fully air-conditioned electric buses have been flagged off and introduced on regular routes.

Bus Features and Technology

The newly inducted buses are designed to provide an environmentally sustainable, safe and comfortable commuting experience. Each 9-metre-long fully air-conditioned midi bus has seating capacity for 25 passengers and standing space for 13 passengers. The buses are equipped with hydraulic ramps to ensure easy access for persons with disabilities. Four seats have been reserved for women and another four for senior citizens.

As part of the Digital India initiative, all buses are fitted with Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs), enabling passengers to make cashless payments through QR codes, UPI and other digital payment modes.

State-of-the-Art Depot and Infrastructure

To support uninterrupted operations, a state-of-the-art depot and charging infrastructure has been developed at Sargasan at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore. The facility includes advanced charging stations, maintenance infrastructure and an integrated operational control system.

Extensive Route Connectivity

The service will operate on 18 scientifically planned routes, connecting major locations in and around Gandhinagar, including Sargasan, Pathikashram, Secretariat, Gandhinagar Railway Station, Mahatma Mandir, GIFT City, Chiloda, Dahegam, Kadi, Kalol, Chandkheda, Dhamasan, Naradipur, Sonipur, Kotha, Adraj Moti, Tintoda, IIT Gandhinagar, Dabhoda and Mansa.

Affordable Fares and Inaugural Offer

To make public transport affordable for all sections of society, fares have been fixed according to travel distance, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 30. To encourage citizens to experience the new service, travel on all PM eBus Sewa routes will remain completely free for the first 15 days from the commencement of operations. Thereafter, children below five years of age will continue to enjoy free travel.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation said it remains committed to providing citizens with safe, clean, comfortable and eco-friendly public transportation, adding that the launch of PM eBus Sewa marks the beginning of a new chapter in sustainable urban mobility while reinforcing Gandhinagar's vision of becoming a Smart City. (ANI)