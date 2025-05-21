Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi were embroiled in a heated social media face-off on Tuesday after a 2022 post by the Jorhat MP expressing sympathy for flood victims in Pakistan resurfaced. The tweet was unearthed by state Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika amid Sarma’s ongoing attacks on Gogoi, alleging his family’s links with Pakistan.

"Misplaced Empathy" or "Humanitarian Concern"?

Referring to India’s win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup T20 match on August 29, 2022, Gogoi had posted on X (formerly Twitter): "While celebrate the victory of our Indian cricket team over Pakistan, we must not forget the humanitarian disaster that has claimed 1000 lives in our neighbouring country. Unprecedented flooding has destroyed towns and homes. Pakistani people need urgent relief and support."

Sharing a screenshot of this post, Hazarika accused Gogoi of showing undue sympathy towards a hostile neighbour: "This is not just misplaced empathy -- it's a pattern. From escorting students to the Pakistan High Commission, to standing with narratives that weaken India's resolve, Gaurav Gogoi has repeatedly positioned himself closer to Pakistan than to patriotic sentiments. Let's be clear: India first. Always."

"Betrayal", Says CM; Gogoi Hits Back with Modi's Tweet

Backing his cabinet colleague, CM Sarma commented: "It is unfortunate that some individuals enjoy every privilege India offers — salary, power and position — yet their loyalty lies across the border. They draw everything from Bharat but work only for Pakistan's interests. This is betrayal."

In response, Gogoi hit back with a screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2022 post on the same flood situation in Pakistan. Modi had written: "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

Gogoi then questioned Sarma’s understanding of national leadership: "I am worried about the Chief Minister of Assam. In his desperation he is calling the position taken by PM Modi in 2022 as a betrayal. Is he the right person for the chair of Chief Minister?"

Sarma Escalates Allegations Without Naming Gogoi

Doubling down without directly naming Gogoi, Sarma later posted: "Only a select few dare to visit Pakistan with formal approval from its Interior Ministry. Even fewer draw salaries from Pakistani-funded NGOs. And the rarest — and most disgraceful — are those who go so far as to surrender their minor child's Indian passport. Unfortunately, we have a Member of Parliament from Assam who fits into all these categories. But let it be clear — our laws know how to deal with such individuals. The nation will not tolerate betrayal."

When netizens pointed out Gogoi's comparison of Modi’s post, Sarma replied: "The Prime Minister has already given the answer through the bold and decisive 'Operation Sindoor'."

Minister Hazarika Refutes Gogoi’s Equivalence Claim

Rebutting Gogoi’s comparison of his tweet with Modi's, Hazarika wrote: "Only a student of Pak Propaganda will claim both the tweets are same. Loss of life is tragic. But, you were trying to derail the celebration of India's win in the name of 'humanity' for Terroristan. Are we not allowed to celebrate and empathize at the same time? Or is 'humanity' now just a convenient weapon to shame Indians into silence? #JustAsking, why didn't you congratulate India in the recent Champions trophy when then won against Pakistan. Right now, you are sounding desperate."

"99% of His Claims Are Nonsense": Gogoi

Gogoi later responded by accusing Sarma of trying to dodge the real issues and said: "Infact he went further to say that he can tell a 1000 lies. So I repeat 99 per cent of what he has been saying is ridiculous, baseless and nonsense. Till now he has not given any proof, and instead asking the public to wait for few more months, so that the issue dies down. The Indian public is wise to his tricks."

BJP Alleges ISI Links, Congress Hits Back

The BJP, led by Sarma, has accused Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn of having links with Pakistan’s ISI. On Sunday, Sarma even alleged that Gogoi had been invited by the ISI to Pakistan, received training there, and worked closely with its establishment.

Calling the allegations “insane and nonsense”, Gogoi questioned Sarma’s “mental state”.