A husband's sweet gesture to bring his wife back home has captured the internet's attention. After she spent 10 days at her parents' house, he arrived with a special cake and a heartfelt message.

Usually, when a wife goes to her parents' place, it's party time for the husband, right? But this one guy has completely flipped the script, and his story is now going viral on social media.

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Here's what happened. A man's wife went to her parents' house. After waiting for 10 long days, he couldn't take it anymore. On the 11th day, he went straight to his in-laws' home. But he didn't go empty-handed. He was carrying a cake and had a simple demand: "Give me my wife back!"

You can imagine the scene. The wife, her parents, and everyone were totally surprised to see him. And this whole sweet moment has been captured in a video that's now making everyone smile online.

The 'Mujko Meri Biwi Wapas Do' Cake

The husband showed up on the 11th day with a cake that had a hilarious message written on it: "Mujko Meri Biwi Wapas Do" (which means "Give me my wife back").

Apparently, the wife had told him she would stay at her parents' for 15 days and would call him when it was time to come and pick her up. But he just couldn't wait that long and decided to surprise her by showing up early.

He walked into his in-laws' house, cake in hand, and repeated his demand to his mother-in-law and father-in-law. The wife was stunned! When he put the cake on the table, the whole family saw the message and just couldn't stop laughing.

In the end, the happy in-laws held their daughter's hand and gave it back to their son-in-law. The video of this entire episode has gone massively viral on social media.

Netizens are loving this gesture

People online are showering the husband with praise. Many have commented things like, "Marry a man who can't live without you. May this love last forever."

Many are giving a big salute to the husband for finding such a happy and creative way to bring his wife back home. Others pointed out that small, thoughtful efforts like these are what make family bonds stronger.

Some even wished that every girl's parents get a son-in-law just like him.