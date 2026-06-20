President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi visited Pahadpur in Odisha, engaging with tribal communities. The visit coincided with a major development push, launching projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in sectors like energy and infrastructure.

President, PM Visit Tribal-Dominated Mayurbhanj

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, in a joint engagement in the tribal-dominated region of the State.The The President and the Prime Minister offered prayers at the sacred grove, Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera, reflecting the cultural and spiritual traditions of the tribal communities. They also visited a Skill Centre and Pahadpur School, interacting with ongoing initiatives focused on education, capacity building and livelihood generation in rural and tribal areas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit comes against the backdrop of a major development push in Odisha, where the Prime Minister also participated in a programme at Rairangpur marking the completion of two years of the State government. The theme of the programme was "Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara".

Major Development Push in Odisha

According to an official release, projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid across key sectors including energy, industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation. The initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, enhancing energy security and generating employment opportunities across Odisha.

Key Projects Launched

Among the major projects are the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project and the expansion of the IB Thermal Power Station with two 660 MW units. The Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited project in Jharsuguda will also boost the cleaner use of domestic coal resources and reduce import dependence. Other projects include a municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas plant in Bhubaneswar, a bridge over the Kathajodi river linking Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, multiple road and irrigation projects, as well as upgrades in health and transport infrastructure, including a 300-bedded district hospital in Boudh.

Infrastructure and Inclusive Growth Initiatives

The programme also saw the inauguration of several infrastructure projects, including bypasses, multi-tracking railway works, sports facilities and tribal research centres, aimed at accelerating inclusive growth in the State, the release added. (ANI)