A Hyderabad POCSO court has granted a seven-day interim bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, who is accused in a POCSO case. The temporary relief was given to allow him to attend his final examinations.

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri has granted interim bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath for seven days, according to sources.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused is facing charges in a POCSO case registered at the Bashir Bagh Police Station. Sources said the court granted the temporary relief to enable Bhagirath to appear for and attend his final examinations. The interim bail is limited to a period of seven days and is subject to conditions imposed by the court, sources added.

Background of the Case

Bandi Sai Bhagirath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 in connection with an alleged case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Defence Counsel's Arguments

In response, counsel representing Bandi Sai Bhagirath strongly opposed the police plea and filed a detailed counter-petition seeking its immediate dismissal.

According to a press note, "It was further submitted before the Hon'ble Court that, without prejudice to the objections raised, in the event the Court is inclined to permit police custody, appropriate safeguards and protective directions may kindly be imposed in accordance with the directions issued by the Hon'ble High Court of Telangana in Criminal Revision Petition No. 165 of 2022."

The counsel requested that interrogation be conducted only between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM and that Bhagirath be returned to the custody of the Superintendent of Central Prison, Cherlapally, by 7:00 PM each day. Other safeguards sought included medical examination of the accused by prison medical authorities before and after interrogation.

The counsel also requested that the accused be produced before the concerned court immediately after completion of interrogation or on the date fixed by the court, according to the press note. After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order and posted the matter for May 26.

Lawyer's Statement on Innocence

According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhagirath surrendered before the police, following which standard investigative procedures were initiated.

Karunasagar said Bhagirath fully cooperated with questioning and expressed confidence that his client would be acquitted of all charges and proven innocent as the judicial process progresses. (ANI)