Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy reaffirmed the state's commitment to the Mekedattu project despite Tamil Nadu's opposition. He said it would benefit both states, while the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a unanimous resolution opposing the dam.

Karnataka Reaffirms Commitment to Mekedattu Project

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the long-pending Makedattu project, saying it would benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He called for political unity in support of the initiative.

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Speaking to reporters here, he said that the Karnataka government remains determined to implement it despite opposition from Tamil Nadu. "The government wants to go with this project. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, they filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which was rejected. After that, they filed a review petition, which was also dismissed. Even then, they have come to this resolution," Reddy said.

The minister maintained that the proposed project would primarily be used for drinking water supply and power generation, while also benefiting farmers in Tamil Nadu through irrigation. "The Makedattu project is greatly beneficial for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We will use water for drinking purposes and for power generation only. It's available for irrigation for Tamil Nadu farmers," Reddy stated.

He further appealed to leaders across party lines to support the project and expressed Karnataka's willingness to hold discussions with Tamil Nadu to resolve concerns surrounding the proposal. "I urge all the party leaders to stand united for this project. We are ready to sit with Tamil Nadu and want to find a solution," Reddy added.

Tamil Nadu Unanimously Opposes Dam

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam. The resolution received support from Congress, VCK in the House, marking a unanimous stand by the state assembly against the project.

Resolution Cites Legal Violations

The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. The resolution moved by the Chief Minister state, "This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 and the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated 16.2.2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable.''

The resolution further calls upon the Central Government to withhold all necessary clearances for the project. ''This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,'' the resolution states.

Chief Minister Vijay, through the resolution, stressed on the sensitivity of the inter-state river dispute. ''The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government,'' the resolution reads.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu government is seeking a directive for the Central Water Commission (CWC) to halt the processing of Karnataka's project report. (ANI)