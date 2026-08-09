More than 100 people, including children, in Bihar's Saharsa fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming food at a puja. Medical teams are treating patients, and while the situation is controlled, serious cases are being hospitalized.

More than 100 people, including children, fell ill after consuming food at a puja in Sardiha village of Bihar's Saharsa district, with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, while the situation is currently under control, a medical officer said on Sunday.

Medical Response and Patient Count

Medical Officer in-charge Ashish Kumar said those in serious condition were being referred to Saharsa for further treatment. "About 100 people, including children, have fallen ill after eating food at a puja in Sardiha village, Simri Bakhtiyarpur. The situation is currently under control. Those who are serious are being referred to Saharsa for treatment. Rest, everything is under control and being watched over," Kumar said.

Saharsa Civil Surgeon Raj Narayan Prasad said more than 100 people had been affected, with cases reported across several households. "More than a hundred people have been affected. As cases are spread across various households, we don't have an exact count yet, but it's estimated to be around a hundred people," Prasad said.

He said some people reported symptoms including fever and vomiting and that medical teams had reached the village with medicines. "Some people experienced issues with food, fever, and vomiting. The in-charge of our sub-division hospital came with medical staff and a full supply of medicines to treat them. The treatment is currently underway, and the situation is now under control," the Civil Surgeon said.

He added that one or two children were still facing difficulties and would be shifted to Sadar Hospital.

Cause Under Investigation

Meanwhile, Panchayat Samiti member Rahul Singh said around 150 to 200 people may have fallen ill after attending religious ceremonies and consuming prasad. He said it was still being investigated whether the illness was caused by the prasad or weather changes.

A medical team is currently stationed in the village and patients are gradually recovering, Singh said. "On Thursday, people attended religious ceremonies in various locations and consumed prasad. It's still being investigated whether the illness was caused by weather changes or the prasad. About 150 to 200 people fell ill. Thanks to the MLA's intervention and Judge Prafull Kumar Singh from Darbhanga, who visited the village last night and called the Sadar Hospital, a medical team arrived. I was also unwell and only realized the extent of the situation this morning when the judge informed me. The MLA took swift action, ensuring everyone received proper treatment, including IV fluids. A medical team remains on-site, and patients are gradually recovering," he told ANI.

The incident was reported from wards 8 and 9 of Sardiha village, where health officials, including the civil surgeon, have inspected the area. The exact cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained and will be determined following an investigation, officials said. (ANI)