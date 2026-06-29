A viral dashcam video captured a scooter falling, after which the pillion rider accused a nearby biker of causing the accident. However, the biker’s own footage proved there was no collision, showing the scooter fell independently.

A viral dashcam video has sparked widespread discussion online after a pillion rider accused a biker of causing a scooter to fall, only for the recorded footage to suggest otherwise. The incident has reignited conversations around road safety, accountability and the growing importance of dashcams in resolving disputes.

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The video, shared on social media, captures a scooter carrying two people travelling on a road. Moments later, the scooter loses balance and both occupants fall. After the incident, the woman riding pillion confronts a nearby biker, alleging that he was responsible for the fall.

However, the biker's dashcam footage tells a different story. The recording appears to show that there was no contact between the motorcycle and the scooter before the two-wheeler lost balance. The footage suggests the scooter fell independently, contradicting the allegation made against the biker.

Sharing the clip online, the post stated: "She blamed the biker for the accident, but the dashcam footage showed there was no collision."

Check the viral video here:

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The video quickly went viral, with many social media users saying the incident highlights why dashcams are becoming essential for motorists. Several commenters argued that video recordings can provide objective evidence during accidents and help protect innocent drivers and riders from false claims.

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One user wrote: "This is exactly why every rider should have a dashcam."

Another commented: "Video evidence saves innocent people."

The clip also triggered a broader discussion on road etiquette and the importance of verifying facts before assigning blame. While many sided with the biker after watching the footage, others cautioned against drawing definitive conclusions from a short viral video, noting that authorities should examine all available evidence before determining responsibility.

Dashcams have become increasingly popular among motorists in India as they help document road incidents, assist with insurance claims and provide crucial evidence in case of disputes. Many users said such devices can offer clarity in situations where conflicting accounts make it difficult to establish what actually happened.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has fueled fresh debate about responsible road behaviour, accountability and the growing role of technology in promoting transparency and fairness on India's roads.

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