Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a special train from Kurukshetra to Somnath with over 1,100 devotees. He said pilgrimages are a powerful medium for strengthening social harmony and preserving India's rich cultural traditions.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that pilgrimages serve as a powerful medium for strengthening social harmony and preserving India's rich cultural traditions. Such journeys connect the younger generation with their roots, values and civilisational heritage. Pilgrims return from sacred journeys with renewed energy, inspiration and spiritual awakening, he said.

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Pilgrimage to Somnath Flagged Off

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after flagging off a special train from Kurukshetra to Somnath carrying more than 1,100 devotees. He honoured saints and spiritual leaders by presenting them with ceremonial shawls, a release said.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been leading the nation since 2014, has provided a new direction to India's development journey. Referring to the pilgrimage being undertaken by senior citizens, he said the opportunity being provided to them to undertake a comfortable journey to Somnath was a blessing and a reflection of the Prime Minister's commitment towards their welfare.

'Development and Heritage Progressing Together'

The Chief Minister said that, keeping in view the significance of pilgrimage centres, unprecedented efforts are being undertaken under the leadership of PM Modi for the preservation and promotion of India's religious and cultural heritage. Several sacred sites have been restored and rejuvenated in recent years. The nation witnessed the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir, while the grand redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham has restored the ancient glory of Kashi, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that through the development of pilgrimage destinations across the country, the Char Dham Project, the PRASAD Scheme and initiatives aimed at preserving India's cultural heritage, the nation is reconnecting with its civilisational roots. This, he said, is a defining period in New India where development and heritage are progressing together.

India's Sanatan Culture Offers Hope

The Chief Minister said that the world today faces numerous challenges and uncertainties. However, India's Sanatan culture continues to offer the values of balance, compassion and humanity. He said Lord Shiva is not merely the deity of destruction but the embodiment of renewal and creation. Lord Shiva teaches that one can absorb poison and still offer nectar to society, transforming adversity into strength for the welfare of others. (ANI)