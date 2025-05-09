PIB Fact Check debunked multiple fake videos falsely claiming Pakistani attacks on Indian sites. The clips, from unrelated incidents in Dhaka and Kabul, were shared to mislead amid tensions. Public urged not to fall for misinformation.

New Delhi : The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has debunked misinformation circulating on social media, falsely claiming to be a video of a Pakistani attack on Jammu.

On debunking, it was found that the video circulating on social media, claiming to be a Pakistani attack on Jammu, was found to be an old video from Bangladesh's Dhaka from February 2025.

The unit provided a link to a report to substantiate its findings, urging the public not to fall for the misinformation.

In a social media post on X, the official handle of PIB Fact Check wrote, "Fake News Alert! An old video is circulating on social media claiming a Pakistani attack on Jammu. #PIBFactCheck - This video is originally from Dhaka, from February 2025. Don't fall for misinformation."

<br>The clarifications come amidst heightened tensions between Indian and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, where India targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following which Pakistan tried to retaliate with a large-scale drone attack on Thursday.

Pakistan-based social media handles have been trying to deliberately sabotage the narrative from the ground reality by launching intense misinformation campaigns amid these tensions. 

The PIB Fact Check unit has debunked several such claims. 

Earlier today, the PIB Fact Check unit debunked the claim that multiple explosions occurred at the Jammu Air Force Base, stating that the viral image accompanying the claim was traced back to the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021, not a recent event in India.

In another social media post, the Fact Check unit tackled a false narrative about an attack on Gujarat's Hazira Port, where a video showing a massive fire and explosions was shared with the claim that Pakistan had targeted the port. PIB Fact Check clarified that the footage was from an oil tanker explosion on July 7, 2021, without connection to Hazira Port or any recent attacks. 

The PIB Fact Check's efforts in debunking fake news and busting myths have been crucial in maintaining public trust and countering attempts to destabilise the nation through misinformation during such times.