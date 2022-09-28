Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not just PFI, 8 of its fronts have also been banned; Here's why

    According to the Union Home Ministry, the PFI set up these fronts or associates to enhance its reach among different sections of the society, including Imams, women, youth, lawyers, students and weaker sections of the society and expand its membership, influence and fund raising capability.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 9:13 AM IST

    Days after the nationwide crackdown against the Popular Front of India, the arrest of over a hundred of its activists and the seizure of several dozen properties, the central government banned the radical group early Wednesday morning for five years. In its Gazette notification, the Union Home Ministry said that PFI and its affiliates had been involved in subversive activities, encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime, disturbing public order and undermining the country's constitutional set-up.

    Besides the Popular Front of India, the Government of India has also banned eight of its fronts. These include:

    * All India Imams Council

    * Campus Front of India (CFI)

    * Rehab India Foundation

    * National Conference of Human Rights Org

    * National Women’s Front

    * Junior Front

    * Empower India Foundation

    * Rehab Foundation, Kerala

    The Union Home Ministry further noted in its Gazette notification that these fronts had a 'hub and spoke' relationship wherein the PFI acted as the hub. The Centre said that the PFI utilised its fronts' outreach and fund-raising capacity to strengthen its ability to carry out unlawful activities. The Gazette notification said that these fronts or affiliates function as 'roots and capillaries' through which the PFI is fed and strengthened.

    The government also said that even though the PFI and its fronts openly operated as educational, socio-economic and political organizations, they were working towards undermining the concept of democracy, pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society and show 'sheer disrespect' towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
