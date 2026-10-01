Two officials of Telangana's Moinabad Municipality, Gundu Vani and Yelamoni Sudarshan, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. They were allegedly caught demanding and accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe to not act against a construction.

Officials Arrested for Rs 75,000 Bribe

Two officials of the Moinabad Municipality in Telangana were allegedly caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 in connection with a construction-related matter, officials said.

According to the Telangana ACB, the trap was conducted by its City Range-2 officials on September 30 following a complaint regarding an alleged demand for bribe. The accused officers have been identified as Gundu Vani, Town Planning Officer of Moinabad Municipality, and Yelamoni Sudarshan, a former Panchayat Secretary of Moinabad Gram Panchayat who is presently working on deputation as a Senior Assistant in Moinabad Municipality.

The ACB alleged that Vani demanded Rs 75,000 from the complainant for an official favour, namely not taking coercive action against the complainant's construction by treating it as illegal. According to the bureau, the bribe amount was accepted through Sudarshan. The ACB officials caught the accused during the trap and recovered the Rs 75,000 from Sudarshan's possession at the instance of Vani. The ACB alleged that the two accused officers had improperly and dishonestly performed their official duties to obtain an undue advantage.

Judicial Remand and Investigation

Following the trap, Vani and Sudarshan were taken into custody and were being produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand, according to the ACB. The case remains under investigation.

Telangana ACB's Continued Crackdown

The identity and details of the complainant have been withheld by the ACB for security reasons. The development comes amid continued action by the Telangana ACB against alleged bribery involving public servants.

The bureau has urged members of the public to report demands for bribes by government officials through its designated complaint channels.

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