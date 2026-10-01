Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is hailed as a hero by EAM S Jaishankar and PM Modi for his courage. Despite being stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight, he managed to open the cockpit, allowing others to intervene and avert a major tragedy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lauded Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for his “extraordinary courage” and “remarkable presence of mind” after the pilot was seriously injured during a cockpit attack aboard a flydubai flight, saying his actions saved hundreds of lives and averted a major tragedy.

In a post on X, Jaishkar prayed for the captain’s speedy recovery, stating, "Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage and remarkable presence of mind, even in the face of grave danger, saved hundreds of lives yesterday and averted a major tragedy. Join the countless voices from across the world in saluting his valour and praying for his speedy recovery."

Details of Cockpit Attack and Diversion

Captain Machchhar was piloting flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot, who was attempting to crash the Israel-bound aircraft. The aircraft experienced a sudden descent during the incident before the situation was brought under control. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the alleged attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely.

PM Modi, World Leaders Praise Hero Pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Machchhar as a “HERO”, saying the Indian pilot displayed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect passengers despite being seriously injured. “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” Modi said in a post on X.

Passengers aboard the flight described moments of panic during the incident, including sudden drops in altitude and chaos near the cockpit. A passenger told CBS News that the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and dropped rapidly during the confrontation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar and an Israeli passenger, Yaniv Hayoun, who reportedly intervened during the incident. Hayoun later recounted that he restrained the alleged attacker and helped remove him from the cockpit.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also hailed Machchhar’s actions, saying the injured Indian captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and Emirati crew members to intervene and help secure the aircraft. The Indian Embassy in Israel described Machchhar as displaying “remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty” despite sustaining injuries.

About the Pilot and flydubai's Response

Machchhar is an experienced commercial pilot with more than 13 years of aviation experience. Before joining UAE-based flydubai, he worked with Indian carrier SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain. He has reportedly logged around 9,750 flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Meanwhile, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel as investigations into the incident continue. (ANI)