Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY cardholders get 21 kg rice and 14 kg wheat or 13.3 kg fortified atta per family every month.

PHH and SPHH cardholders receive 3 kg rice and 2 kg wheat or 1.9 kg fortified atta per head.

RKSY-I cardholders get 5 kg rice per head, while RKSY-II cardholders receive 2 kg rice per head.