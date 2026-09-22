Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted AAP's claims of fund discrimination against Punjab, calling them baseless allegations made to 'gloss over non-performance' ahead of elections. The exchange is part of a larger debate over withheld RDF.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab over allegations of discrimination against the state over funds from the Centre, asserting that no state is treated in a manner that causes it loss or suffer undue hardship.

Speaking to ANI, she said such allegations were being made by AAP “to gloss over non-performance” of its government. “I can stand anywhere and state this confidently, looking anyone straight in the eye. There are no cuts or reductions in the funds due to a state based on its entitlements; we release the payments on time,” she said.

She further suggested that the statements by AAP might be made keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections, “Therefore, making such baseless allegations is wrong. Perhaps because elections are approaching in Punjab, they are making such statements to gloss over their own non-performance."

Centre Addresses Fund Allegations

The exchange comes amid a broader political debate over the Centre's financial dues to Punjab, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that the Centre has withheld funds. Earlier in August, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said Punjab has always received the Rural Development Fund (RDF) as per rules and assured that there would be no discrimination against the State in the release of funds.

"Punjab has always received all funds as per the rules. This will continue even in the time to come. Punjab is the pride of the entire country. There has never been any discrimination against Punjab," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference.

"If they have any issues, they can come and speak to me. I am always ready to talk to them... I invite the State Ministers to come and talk to me. They do not come, so I will go to them now," he added.

Punjab Hits Back with Evidence of Outreach

However, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema rejected Chouhan's claim that the state government had not contacted the Centre over the RDF issue and said the state was ready for a meeting. He criticised Chouhan for making false statements and presented data detailing the various meetings held and when the issue was raised.

Cheema said he and Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak had met then Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on November 28, 2024, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Joshi on July 17. He further said that the state delegation met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Vikram Sahni) on January 10, while Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 17. The state government also met Joshi again on April 10, he said.

Cheema said he personally met Sitharaman on June 30 and raised the RDF issue at a GST Council meeting. He also said the matter was presented in detail in August and a letter was sent to the Centre in March regarding the withheld RDF funds.