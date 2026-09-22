Uttar Pradesh Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh reviewed dam projects in four districts, including Mirzapur and Sonbhadra. He instructed officials to increase capacity, recharge groundwater, and ensure safety as per the Dam Safety Act.

Minister Reviews Dam Projects in Four UP Districts

Uttar Pradesh Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Garg, on Monday reviewed works related to dams, bunds, and reservoirs located in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, and Prayagraj districts. According to a release, all Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, and Junior Engineers from the Chief Engineer (Son) Organization, Varanasi, were present at the meeting.

Directives for Water Management and Dam Capacity

During the review, officials were instructed to ensure necessary measures to increase dam capacity and recharge groundwater to provide farmers with adequate water for drinking and irrigation. Projects for dams and reservoirs requiring de-silting were immediately formulated and submitted to the government.

Instructions for Sonbhadra District

The Minister directed that the lands falling in the submergence area be surveyed and that the action of Kharij-Dakhil be ensured as per the need, and that the maintenance work of the dams be done from the DMF fund by establishing coordination with the District Magistrate in Sonbhadra district.

Emphasis on Dam Safety and Project Quality

Special emphasis was also laid in the meeting on preparing a project for restoration of dams and ensuring safety arrangements within the prescribed limits as per the protocol of the Dam Safety Act. Minister directed the officials that special attention should be paid to quality, safety and timeliness in the works related to dams and reservoirs and the farmers and the general public should be ensured the expected benefits of the schemes. (ANI)