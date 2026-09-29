On September 29, petrol and diesel prices in India remained steady across major cities despite significant volatility in international crude oil markets. Global fluctuations are driven by geopolitical issues, including US and Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz concerns.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain largely steady on September 29, with state-run oil marketing companies continuing to keep retail fuel rates unchanged across major cities. The latest rates come amid continued volatility in international crude oil markets, where geopolitical developments and concerns over global oil supplies remain key factors for traders and consumers.

Fuel prices in India are reviewed daily, with the revised rates generally taking effect at 6 am. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are influenced by international crude oil prices, currency movements, central and state taxes, refining costs, transportation expenses and dealer margins. Since petrol and diesel are outside the GST regime, state-level taxes also contribute to differences in pump prices across cities.

The latest available city-wise data shows that fuel rates continue to vary considerably between metropolitan cities. Consumers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will therefore pay different amounts for petrol and diesel depending on their location.

Petrol and Diesel Rates, September 29 - City-Wise

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.74 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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International crude oil prices have remained a major focus for the energy market. Recent market movements have been linked to developments surrounding the US-Iran situation and concerns about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil shipments. Brent crude had recently traded above the $100-per-barrel level, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for global fuel markets.

Despite these international fluctuations, domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained stable in major Indian cities. Consumers should note that rates can differ from one location to another because of variations in state taxes and other local charges. Fuel prices are updated daily, making it useful to check the latest rate before heading to a petrol pump.

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